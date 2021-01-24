China's discipline authorities adopt communique at plenary session

BEIJING - The 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday adopted a communique at its fifth plenary session.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended and addressed the session, held from Friday to Sunday. Other Party and state leaders, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, attended the meeting.

A work report delivered by Zhao on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CCDI was passed at the session, according to the communique.