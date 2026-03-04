China Edition

Home / Culture / Heritage

Folk performances continue to bless the New Year

By Lin Qi    |    chinadaily.com.cn    |     Updated: 2026-03-04 10:20

Hundreds of artists nationwide come to give a variety of folk performances at the Chinese Traditional Culture Museum to celebrate the Year of the Horse. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Chinese Traditional Culture Museum and the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing have turned their shared compound's outdoor square into a lively stage for folk arts and crafts. The square now celebrates the country's cultural diversity by regularly inviting artists from across the country to perform.

Two recent events gathered nearly 600 performers from eight provinces and cities who performed dances, theatrical plays, music, and acrobatic stunts related to the horse, this year's zodiac animal. Some of the shows were staged inside the Chinese Traditional Culture Museum on an open-air traditional opera stage.

The performance included bandeng long, a type of dragon dance in which each member carries a decorated, crafted wooden piece to form a dragon for a parade in festive celebrations. It was performed by 30 children who recently learned the craft and the performance techniques at the Chinese Traditional Culture Museum.

