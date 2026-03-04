Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Policies

China's non-manufacturing PMI at 49.5 in February

Xinhua | Updated: 2026-03-04 10:17
Share
Share - WeChat

BEIJING - The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 49.5 in February, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Wednesday.

This reflected improved business sentiment in the non-manufacturing sector, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for business activity in the service sector stood at 49.7 in February, edging up 0.2 percentage points from January, signaling a modest recovery in sector vitality.

Boosted by the Spring Festival holiday, industries including accommodation, catering, culture, sports and entertainment all recorded readings above 60, indicating strong growth in business activity. In contrast, sectors such as capital market services and real estate remained sluggish with low index readings.

The business expectation index for the service sector remained relatively high at 55.8, indicating service sector enterprises maintained an optimistic outlook for near-term market developments.

Construction activity continued to weaken last month, with the business activity index dropping 0.6 percentage points to 48.2, as some construction projects were suspended while workers returned home for the Spring Festival holiday.

The business expectation index for construction stood at 50.9, bouncing back into expansion territory and signaling a pickup in industry confidence.

Separately, the NBS reported that China's manufacturing PMI stood at 49 in February, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

Photo
China Eastern launches world's longest flight
Hainan winter trade fair promotes tropical agriculture
'A date with China' media tour makes stop at 'Futian Wings'
Shenzhen pioneers brain science tech to shape future industries
Charting distinctive path for beauty brands
China Post strives to ensure package delivery for 'Double Eleven' online shopping festival
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in February 2026
Happy Spring Festival 2026
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
External challenges catalyzing semiconductor supply chain self-sufficiency
China's AI chip sector charges ahead
China Data
How 'hot' is this Spring Festival's consumer market?
SOEs
Fund for SOEs in place to spur innovation
Special fund to support strategic emerging industries launched in Beijing
Special
Davos 2026
International Services Shanghai
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 