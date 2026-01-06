Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / We Comment

Visa-free policy boosts Russia-China growth drivers

By Cheng Zixin | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2026-01-06 10:12
Share
Share - WeChat

Russia has recently introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists as part of efforts to further deepen bilateral relations. Pavel Kiparisov, chairman at Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, told China Daily that this policy not only demonstrates the high level of mutual trust but will also inject new impetus into the sustained growth of bilateral relations.

"The visa-free policy serves can drive the transformation of traditional trade toward in-depth technological and industrial cooperation," he said. "In the new year, we look forward to witnessing a dual increase in bilateral trade volume and the number of joint ventures. As a bridge for Russia-China cooperation, we are committed to working together to build a prosperous shared future."

  • Cartoons
    •
    Media tour for 2026 WIC forum spotlights Xi'an's logistics
    Media tour Xi'an ahead of 2026 WIC forum
    Xi asks whether we're satisfied with new apartments
    Search dog sniffs out signs of life at landslide site
    An 'old neighborhood' in Fuzhou
    Key takeaways from Xi's speech on AI
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    China, ASEAN partners in prosperity
    Chamber chief's insights on China's business environment
    Columnists +
    How I keep my date with strolls even on hot and sunny afternoons
    Endurance and determination on Highway 318
    Chinese Perspectives
    Winning audiences with shared memories
    A shared future for AI begins with shared governance
    China and the World Roundtable +
    CPC's governing philosophy underpins China's success
    South Asia, China to build a shared future
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US