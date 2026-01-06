Visa-free policy boosts Russia-China growth drivers

Russia has recently introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists as part of efforts to further deepen bilateral relations. Pavel Kiparisov, chairman at Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, told China Daily that this policy not only demonstrates the high level of mutual trust but will also inject new impetus into the sustained growth of bilateral relations.

"The visa-free policy serves can drive the transformation of traditional trade toward in-depth technological and industrial cooperation," he said. "In the new year, we look forward to witnessing a dual increase in bilateral trade volume and the number of joint ventures. As a bridge for Russia-China cooperation, we are committed to working together to build a prosperous shared future."