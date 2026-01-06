Tracking Chinese cultural frontline in 2025

As the curtain fell on 2025, the first season of China Daily online show Cultural Frontline reached its denouement. Throughout the past year, our journey has taken us from the excitement of Chinese animated blockbusters and smash hit video games, to the digital innovations of leading cultural and archaeological institutions. We have travelled across space and time, via the literary classics and bestselling sci-fi epics. Our mission will resume again in 2026, when we continue to uncover the latest advances on China's Cultural Frontline.