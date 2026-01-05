New Year holiday ushers in strong consumption vitality in China

Tourists enjoy the lanterns at an ancient city scenic area in Huangyuan county of Xining, Northwest China's Qinghai province on Jan 2, 2026. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING - The recent three-day New Year holiday showed some promising travel and spending numbers in China, offering a glimpse of resilient and dynamic consumption landscape.

A total of 142 million domestic travel trips were made during the New Year holiday, which ended on Saturday. Additionally, total tourism spending reached nearly 84.8 billion yuan ($12.1 billion), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Sunday.

The ministry said that winter-themed tours, sun-seeking getaways, and short-distance excursions enjoyed significant popularity during the holiday, as consumption vitality remained robust and fluid.

Meanwhile, the country recorded more than 6.61 million cross-border trips, with the average daily figure surging by 28.6 percent year-on-year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

EXPERIENCE-DRIVEN SPENDING

Chinese consumers kicked off the new year with a surge in spending tied to emotional experience and a sense of ritual during the three-day break. Social media platforms were buzzing with feeds of people gathering in malls and public squares for countdowns or taking overnight trains and late-night flights to usher in the year on the move.

Searches for "New Year countdown travel" jumped 125 percent from a year earlier, according to online travel platform Ctrip, while demand rose sharply for theme park fireworks displays and concerts.

Meanwhile, Meituan, a top online lifestyle platform, saw a surge in sales for fresh fruits, flowers, single-serving desserts, and wines leading up to the New Year. These items were a hit among younger shoppers looking for something fresh and fun to brighten up their celebrations.

In Lanzhou in northwest China, florist Ma Lin said daily orders during the holiday were more than double the usual level, with many customers buying small bouquets for themselves. Though priced higher than standard arrangements, the bouquets were popular for their compact design, which made them easy to carry and photograph for social media.

"Young people are paying more attention to the emotional meaning attached to what they buy," Ma said.

According to a report on emotional consumption of Gen Z in 2025 led by a Shanghai-based research institute focused on studying and supporting youth and children development, 56.3 percent of respondents said they were willing to spend on personal enjoyment and interests as well as emotional value, up 16.2 percentage points from 2024.

The growing emphasis on New Year rituals points to more diversified and personalized demand in China's cultural and tourism consumption, and a broader shift from material purchases toward experience-based spending, said Zou Yunhan, a researcher with the State Information Center.