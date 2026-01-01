Breathing life into hanfu

[Photo provided to China Daily]

The three different kinds of hanfu — traditional attire of the Han ethnic people — below were designed by the Hanfu Research Institute, Xi'an Polytechnic University.

Quju Shenyi was a popular, traditional Chinese robe that was in vogue from the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220).The robe features a right-over-left lapel that spirals down to the hips, concealing the undergarments. The robe is tailored to be formfitting with a wide, floor-length hem tied at the waist, often featuring wide sleeves. Nobles wore versions made from elaborately decorated silk, while commoners wore those made with hemp.

Over the Quju Shenyi, a woman wore a plain gauze gown made from undyed silk. It was remarkably thin and weighed less than 50 grams, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship. This translucent robe was often worn as an outer garment.

[Photo provided to China Daily]

This female model is dressed in a round-neck, narrow-sleeved robe and a waist drum. The attire aims to recreate the scene of Tang Dynasty (618-907)-era women drumming on horseback. She is also wearing an elaborate peacock crown. The peacock, with its head held high, features feathers in shades of sky blue, light green, red, and black, with a white downy neck and tail feathers draping the woman's shoulders. The peacock is modeled on a female equestrian drummer figurine, housed in the Xi'an Museum.

This clothing line is inspired from the peak Tang Dynasty period when women wore a short jacket with a long skirt, featuring a high waistband and a wide, flowing hem. Popular wide-sleeved tops had large cuffs, adding elegance and opulence. A long scarf is draped over the shoulders, adding grace. The low neckline was reflective of the fashion those days. Made from silk brocade, the fabric is soft and lightweight. It features persimmon calyx and geometric designs.