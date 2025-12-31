How to get rich in 2026? Ask economist Xue Zhaofeng
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How to get rich in 2026? Economist Xue Zhaofeng told China Daily that for ordinary people, wealth comes from serving others — solving problems and creating value that appeals to others' self-interest. Only by benefiting others can you truly benefit yourself. As a nugget of wisdom for success in life and prosperity, he suggested that people focus on what they can control, cherish the present and those you love, and keep creating value for others.
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