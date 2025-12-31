Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / Video

How to get rich in 2026? Ask economist Xue Zhaofeng

By Li Wei, Zheng Zhuling | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-31 10:11
Share
Share - WeChat

How to get rich in 2026? Economist Xue Zhaofeng told China Daily that for ordinary people, wealth comes from serving others — solving problems and creating value that appeals to others' self-interest. Only by benefiting others can you truly benefit yourself. As a nugget of wisdom for success in life and prosperity, he suggested that people focus on what they can control, cherish the present and those you love, and keep creating value for others.

  • Cartoons
    •
    Kunlun | Roots of oracle bone civilization
    Saddling up
    Typhoon Bavi wreaks havoc across nation's eastern coast
    MNCs tap China's industrial ecosystem
    Visitors dream of taking China's serenity, safety home
    Summer wonderland welcomes night owls
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    The 2008 Olympics: Games that keep on giving
    Reflecting on what remains after the flame goes out
    Columnists +
    How I keep my date with strolls even on hot and sunny afternoons
    Endurance and determination on Highway 318
    Chinese Perspectives
    Japan needs to confront atrocities committed by its Unit 731
    When China found its own rhythm
    China and the World Roundtable +
    South Asia, China to build a shared future
    Sino-US cooperation vital for food security
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US