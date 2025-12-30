The Year of the Horse gallops onto postage collectibles

By Lin Qi | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-30 16:37
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China Philately offers horse-motif postage collectibles and creative merchandise to bring in the Year of the Horse. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

In traditional cultural traditions, the horse is imbued with symbolism of courage, progress, success, and other auspicious connotations. It's no wonder it is a highly favored theme across various arts and crafts products.

China Philately recently launched a series of horse-motif postage collectibles and creative merchandise to usher in the upcoming Year of the Horse beginning on Feb 17. Gold plates and coins, plush toys, magnets, and postcards, as well as two collectible sets licensed by and featuring elements of Harry Potter and Ne Zha 2, will be available.

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