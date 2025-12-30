Leaping into the dark

In the dim light of the China National Acrobatic Troupe's rehearsal hall, the sounds of swift footfalls and controlled breaths reverberate through the air.

A group of male acrobats, focused and poised, prepares for an ambitious performance. Their bodies move like fluid sculptures, each moment a careful calculation of strength and timing. The challenge ahead is not merely technical — it will push the boundaries of what was once considered impossible.

The acrobats are training for their upcoming competition, the 16th Budapest International Circus Festival, in Hungary, in January, where they will showcase a revolutionary reimagining of a classic Chinese acrobatic act, Time – Hoops Tumbling.

Under the watchful eye of the troupe's veteran artist and creative director, Sun Lili, they are rehearsing an updated version of a traditional performance — a daring act that demands the performers leap through a series of hoops fixed to the ground, all while maintaining perfect precision and rhythm.

In its original form, the show has been a staple of Chinese acrobatics for decades. The performers run, jump, and swiftly pass through the rings, which are arranged in a straight line. In 2013, the show won the highest award, the Golden Clown, at the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo, one of the most famous circus festivals in the world.