China Edition

|

Global Edition

|

ASIA

|

中文

China
World
Business
Culture
Travel
Sports
Opinion
Regional
Newspaper
Mobile

CULTURE

中文

CULTURE

News

Heritage

Art

Film

Theater

Fashion

Cultural Exchange

Books

Photo

Video

Home / Culture / Music and Theater

Leaping into the dark

Training for the Budapest International Circus Festival, the China National Acrobatic Troupe unveils a daring reinvention of its award-winning tumbling act, Chen Nan reports.

By Chen Nan    |    China Daily    |     Updated: 2025-12-30 07:59

Share - WeChat

In the dim light of the China National Acrobatic Troupe's rehearsal hall, the sounds of swift footfalls and controlled breaths reverberate through the air.

A group of male acrobats, focused and poised, prepares for an ambitious performance. Their bodies move like fluid sculptures, each moment a careful calculation of strength and timing. The challenge ahead is not merely technical — it will push the boundaries of what was once considered impossible.

The acrobats are training for their upcoming competition, the 16th Budapest International Circus Festival, in Hungary, in January, where they will showcase a revolutionary reimagining of a classic Chinese acrobatic act, Time – Hoops Tumbling.

Under the watchful eye of the troupe's veteran artist and creative director, Sun Lili, they are rehearsing an updated version of a traditional performance — a daring act that demands the performers leap through a series of hoops fixed to the ground, all while maintaining perfect precision and rhythm.

In its original form, the show has been a staple of Chinese acrobatics for decades. The performers run, jump, and swiftly pass through the rings, which are arranged in a straight line. In 2013, the show won the highest award, the Golden Clown, at the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo, one of the most famous circus festivals in the world.

1 2 3 4 5 Next   >>|
1/5 Next
Related Stories
Photo Gallery
Editor's Pick

The quiet power of a county

The quiet power of a county

How ancients celebrated Dragon Boat Festival

How ancients celebrated Dragon Boat Festival
Video
Most Viewed in 24 Hours
Chinaculture.org
Copyright 1994 - .

Registration Number: 130349

Mobile

English

中文
Desktop
Copyright 1994-. All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co(CDIC).Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form.