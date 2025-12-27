Chinese piano prodigy makes German recital debut

Zhou Qirun (2nd, R) poses a photo with the festival director You Yaxiang (middle) as well as musicians Alexander Schimpf (1st, L), Wolfgang Manz (2nd, L) and Alexej Gorlatch. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Eleven-year-old Chinese pianist Zhou Qirun, winner of first prize at the International Pegnitz Music Festival, gave his German recital debut on Dec 12 at the Trier Museum Concert Hall as part of the 2025–2026 Trier Music Season, earning sustained applause from the audience.

Zhou's program spanned works from the Baroque to the Impressionist era — including music by J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt and Claude Debussy — demonstrating a breadth of stylistic understanding and expressive control uncommon for his age.

A student at the Primary School affiliated with the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, Zhou is known for combining solid technique with musical sensitivity. His teacher Chen Yunjie described him as "deeply passionate about music, a quality essential for artistic growth".

Renowned German pianist Wolfgang Manz, head of the piano department at the Nuremberg University of Music, praised Zhou's performance for its "remarkable vitality, refined tonal control, strong stylistic awareness and wide dynamic range".

The International Pegnitz Music Festival, jointly organized by the International Pegnitz Music Association and the Nuremberg University of Music, features a competition-level evaluation system and an elite training program. As first-prize winner, Zhou received a scholarship and a performance invitation to the Trier Music Season, a concert series with more than two decades of history that traditionally features leading European musicians and international competition laureates.

Zhou said the festival's master classes, lectures and concerts by established artists provided meaningful learning experiences and artistic inspiration.

Zhou's appearance in Trier marks a significant milestone in his young career and highlights the growing presence of emerging Chinese musicians on the international classical music stage.