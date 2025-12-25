Potential shrine visit risks militarist revival

Visiting Japan's Yasukuni Shrine represents a step back in the direction of militarism in East Asia, according to Kwon Ki-sik, who is head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association.

Kwon said that such visits would not only damage China-Japan relations but also threaten egional peace. Kwon also highlighted the need for Korea and China to remain vigilant in case of any return to militarism on the part of Japan - stressing that without vigilance, there can be no peace.

The Yasukuni Shrine is no ordinary religious site. It is a political symbol of Japan's brutal militaristic past. Fourteen convicted WWII-era Class-A war criminals are enshrined at Yasukuni, including Hideki Tojo, a key architect of Japan's aggression across Asia, and Iwane Matsui, responsible for the killing of 300,000 civilians during the Nanjing Massacre.

Watch the full interview for more context and an insight into regional concerns.

Video editor: Chen Yining (intern)