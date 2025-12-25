Study sheds light on risks posed by emerging chemical pollutants

With growing global attention on micro- and chemical pollution, research is moving beyond the identification of potential hazards to clarifying how emerging chemical contaminants pose risks to human health and ecosystems—a shift researchers said is essential for advancing a more sustainable economy.

Chemicals from vehicle tires, for instance, have been widely detected in freshwater systems, yet their impacts on early-life development remain poorly understood.

Lei Yuhang, a neurodevelopmental toxicologist, focuses on 6PPD and its transformation product, 6PPD-quinone (6PPDQ), chemicals commonly used as antioxidants in vehicle tires. While previous research suggested these chemicals could cause acute toxicity in aquatic organisms, how they affect neurodevelopment at the biological level had remained unclear.

That gap was addressed in a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, in which Lei contributed to the curation and formal analysis of behavioral, molecular and developmental data generated from zebrafish models.

Instead of focusing solely on observable abnormalities, examination of exposure-related datasets provided insight into the mechanisms by which tire-derived chemicals disrupt early neural development.

"Understanding the underlying mechanisms is essential for evaluating long-term risk," Lei said. "Without a clear picture of how a chemical interferes with development, it is difficult to assess its broader implications for environmental and public health."

Through integrative analysis of behavioral and developmental datasets, the study identified consistent patterns linking exposure to 6PPD-related compounds with disruptions in early neural and sensory development.

Zhang Xinyuan, a researcher at consultancy Co-Found, said shedding light on the health and ecological risks posed by such pollutants carries important implications for industrial upgrading and the green transition.

"Greater efforts should be made to drive technological innovation across industries, promote the green upgrading of traditional manufacturing, and advance the establishment of green standards that cover the entire product life cycle," he added.