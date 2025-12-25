Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Industries

Study sheds light on risks posed by emerging chemical pollutants

By Zhang Chenxu | China Daily | Updated: 2025-12-25 10:54
Share
Share - WeChat

With growing global attention on micro- and chemical pollution, research is moving beyond the identification of potential hazards to clarifying how emerging chemical contaminants pose risks to human health and ecosystems—a shift researchers said is essential for advancing a more sustainable economy.

Chemicals from vehicle tires, for instance, have been widely detected in freshwater systems, yet their impacts on early-life development remain poorly understood.

Lei Yuhang, a neurodevelopmental toxicologist, focuses on 6PPD and its transformation product, 6PPD-quinone (6PPDQ), chemicals commonly used as antioxidants in vehicle tires. While previous research suggested these chemicals could cause acute toxicity in aquatic organisms, how they affect neurodevelopment at the biological level had remained unclear.

That gap was addressed in a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, in which Lei contributed to the curation and formal analysis of behavioral, molecular and developmental data generated from zebrafish models.

Instead of focusing solely on observable abnormalities, examination of exposure-related datasets provided insight into the mechanisms by which tire-derived chemicals disrupt early neural development.

"Understanding the underlying mechanisms is essential for evaluating long-term risk," Lei said. "Without a clear picture of how a chemical interferes with development, it is difficult to assess its broader implications for environmental and public health."

Through integrative analysis of behavioral and developmental datasets, the study identified consistent patterns linking exposure to 6PPD-related compounds with disruptions in early neural and sensory development.

Zhang Xinyuan, a researcher at consultancy Co-Found, said shedding light on the health and ecological risks posed by such pollutants carries important implications for industrial upgrading and the green transition.

"Greater efforts should be made to drive technological innovation across industries, promote the green upgrading of traditional manufacturing, and advance the establishment of green standards that cover the entire product life cycle," he added.

Photo
Round-up of 2026 China Storyteller Partnerships tour in Henan
World's highest solar thermal power plant completes mirror installation
Global guests discover Henan's allure
China-US economic ties: The path ahead
Scenes of May Day holiday consumption across China
Hunan rice farm takes smart option
State Council News
China rolls out action plan to better utilize foreign investment
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in June 2026
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Guangdong to scale up future industry drive
Hainan Free Trade Port a global launchpad
China Data
A look at China's economic data in May
SOEs
SOEs return more profits to State
China's central SOEs invest 1.1t yuan in Xinjiang during 14th Five-Year Plan period
Special
China International Supply Chain Expo
2026 Summer Davos
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 