Forum highlights role of collections in showcasing Chinese culture

Liu Mingwei, chairman of the China Association of Collectors [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

GUANGZHOU – The forum "Understanding Chinese Culture through Cultural Relics and Art Collections" and its accompanying art exhibition successfully concluded earlier this month. The event was held as part of the 2025 "Understanding China" International Conference and jointly organized by the International Art Exchange Committee of the China Association of Collectors and Guangzhou City Investment GL Events Development.

Hosted at the Yuexiu International Convention Center, the forum brought together experts and practitioners to explore how artifacts and collections communicate China's cultural heritage. In his opening address, Liu Mingwei, chairman of the China Association of Collectors, emphasized the vital role of private collections in preserving and sharing traditional culture, noting their importance as a supplement to public institutions.

A map tracing the evolution of Chinese characters. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Wang Zhu, president of the International Art Exchange Committee and the forum's chief curator, presented illustrative case studies, including a map tracing the evolution of Chinese characters and the innovative adaptation of snuff bottles in China—an example of how local craftsmanship blends functionality with artistic refinement. Wang stressed how such objects reflect cultural inclusiveness and creativity.