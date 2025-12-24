China Edition

|

Global Edition

|

ASIA

|

中文

China
World
Business
Culture
Travel
Sports
Opinion
Regional
Newspaper
Mobile

CULTURE

中文

CULTURE

News

Heritage

Art

Film

Theater

Fashion

Cultural Exchange

Books

Photo

Video

Home / Culture / Heritage

Forum highlights role of collections in showcasing Chinese culture

chinadaily.com.cn    |     Updated: 2025-12-24 10:39

Share - WeChat
Liu Mingwei, chairman of the China Association of Collectors [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

GUANGZHOU – The forum "Understanding Chinese Culture through Cultural Relics and Art Collections" and its accompanying art exhibition successfully concluded earlier this month. The event was held as part of the 2025 "Understanding China" International Conference and jointly organized by the International Art Exchange Committee of the China Association of Collectors and Guangzhou City Investment GL Events Development.

Hosted at the Yuexiu International Convention Center, the forum brought together experts and practitioners to explore how artifacts and collections communicate China's cultural heritage. In his opening address, Liu Mingwei, chairman of the China Association of Collectors, emphasized the vital role of private collections in preserving and sharing traditional culture, noting their importance as a supplement to public institutions.

A map tracing the evolution of Chinese characters. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Wang Zhu, president of the International Art Exchange Committee and the forum's chief curator, presented illustrative case studies, including a map tracing the evolution of Chinese characters and the innovative adaptation of snuff bottles in China—an example of how local craftsmanship blends functionality with artistic refinement. Wang stressed how such objects reflect cultural inclusiveness and creativity.

Snuff bottles and artworks exhibited at the forum. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
1 2 Next   >>|
1/2 Next
Related Stories
Photo Gallery
Editor's Pick

The quiet power of a county

The quiet power of a county

How ancients celebrated Dragon Boat Festival

How ancients celebrated Dragon Boat Festival
Video
Most Viewed in 24 Hours
Chinaculture.org
Copyright 1994 - .

Registration Number: 130349

Mobile

English

中文
Desktop
Copyright 1994-. All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co(CDIC).Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form.