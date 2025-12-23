China urges Dutch government to cancel administrative order against Nexperia

Flags fly next to a logo of Nexperia at the facade of its factory, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, Nov 7, 2025. [Photo/Agencies]

China has urged the Dutch government to immediately revoke its administrative order against semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology Co, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

A ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the Nexperia issue stemmed from the Dutch government's inappropriate intervention in corporate operations.

The commerce official called on the Dutch government to revoke the administrative order, facilitate negotiations between the companies involved, and help restore security and stability in global semiconductor supply chains.

The spokesperson said the Chinese government has already taken concrete steps to grant exemptions for compliant exports of chips intended for civilian use, helping ensure the stability and smooth functioning of the semiconductor supply chain.