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Home / Culture / Books

Dunhuang bridges East and West at book fair

By YANG YANG    |    CHINA DAILY    |     Updated: 2025-12-23 07:34

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The Turkish edition of Woxin Guichu Shi Dunhuang, an autobiography of archaeologist Fan Jinshi. CHINA DAILY

A book-sharing event for the Turkish edition of Woxin Guichu Shi Dunhuang (My Heart Belongs to Dunhuang) was held on Dec 16 during the 42nd International Istanbul Book Fair, which opened on Dec 13. According to Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese publishing delegation presented more than 700 titles at the fair.

Narrated by archaeologist Fan Jinshi and written by Gu Chunfang, Woxin Guichu Shi Dunhuang is Fan's autobiography. It traces her journey from an archaeology student at Peking University to her work over five decades at the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, Gansu province in Northwest China.

For more than 50 years, Fan worked in the desert, conducting archaeological research on the caves and advancing the digital preservation and dissemination of cultural relics, devoting her life to protecting the ancient murals and sculptures.

First published in 2019 in Chinese by Yilin Press, the book has been translated into seven languages, including English and Russian.

In a video address, Fan said, "The Mogao Caves are the product of cultural communication and exchanges between the East and the West. I've witnessed US and Japanese scholars working alongside us to restore murals inside the caves. Civilization has been immortalized through exchange."

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