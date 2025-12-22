Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / From the Press

Manufacturing bedrock of economic resilience

CHINA DAILY | Updated: 2025-12-22 08:05
Share
Share - WeChat
Technicians check power transmission facilities in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. SHI JUN/FOR CHINA DAILY

Editor's note: China has made building a modernized industrial system a priority for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period. Huang Qunhui, member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, spoke to the 21st Century Business Herald about the key tasks necessary to achieve that goal. Below are excerpts of the interview. The views don't necessarily represent those of China Daily.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period will see the latest round of technological revolution accelerate and competition between major countries intensify.

During the next five years, China aims to advance the development of a strong and unified domestic market and improve the dynamism and reliability of its domestic economy through greater self-reliance. This requires further consolidating its manufacturing sector.

China's traditional mining, metallurgy, chemical, textile, machinery, shipbuilding and construction industries remain robust.

But as the world is going through another technological revolution, efforts are urgently needed to make these traditional industries smarter, more eco-friendly, more integrated and upscale.

In its recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, the central leadership indicated that it proposes to upgrade these industries to strengthen their international competitiveness.

The recommendations also emphasize the need to speed up the development of strategic emerging fields such as new energy, new materials, aviation and aerospace, and the low-altitude economy, and make them major drivers for China's sustainable growth.

When developing these strategic emerging industries, local governments of different regions must take into account the local conditions, and develop industry clusters that suit them.

They also need to implement industrial and competition policies based on facts, coordinate the policies and create a favorable environment for the development of local industries.

New types of infrastructure, represented by computing power networks, are a fundamental support for the latest round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. Forward planning is essential for developing such infrastructure. But the planning must take into account the local situation and the needs of local industries.

Also, it should be noted that overly bold planning may lead to insufficient use of infrastructure before it is replaced by new technologies.

Producer services form a core driver for the upgrading of the manufacturing sector and the establishment of a modernized industrial system in China.

In order to enhance the quality and capacity of producer services, the country needs to expand the opening-up of the service sector, further loosen restrictions, deepen regulatory reforms and improve policies so as to better integrate modern services with advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture.

It is especially important to integrate the manufacturing sector with the service sector, and develop smart, green and service-oriented manufacturing.

Therefore, it must make the service sector more digitalized, and develop better standards for services to promote higher quality and stronger brands.

  • Cartoons
    •
    How should EU-China ties be defined?
    Pioneering scientists honored with national top sci-tech award
    89th anniversary of resistance war against Japanese aggression marked
    Soccer fueling local late-night economy rise
    Film on overseas Chinese letters resonates with envoys
    Huizhou gets on board with world's skaters
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    How should EU-China ties be defined?
    China's vision is resonating across the Global South
    Columnists +
    How I keep my date with strolls even on hot and sunny afternoons
    Endurance and determination on Highway 318
    Chinese Perspectives
    Invalid 'arbitral award' muddied South China Sea
    Japan's 'freedom and equality' hypocrisy
    China and the World Roundtable +
    Sino-US cooperation vital for food security
    The engineering triumphs of building the world's highest railway
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US