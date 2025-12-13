Desert relic transforms into dance

Dance drama Oriental Legend, inspired by a brocade relic, embarks on its first international tour, bringing its message of unity and peace to Canadian audiences. [Photo provided to China Daily]

In the heart of China's largest desert, the Taklimakan, beneath the golden sands of the Niya ruins site in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, a discovery was made in 1995.

The relic — an intricately woven brocade arm protector — emerged from the depths of the desert, its colors as vivid as if it had been made yesterday. Its discovery was nothing short of a revelation, a testament to the advanced craftsmanship and artistic vision of the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220) over 2,000 years ago.

From the dusty tombs of the Niya ruins to the stage of modern-day performance, the brocade has found new life in a dance drama titled Oriental Legend, a vivid reimagining of its story.

This production, first performed in 2021, brings the brocade to life with sweeping choreography, powerful music and stunning costumes, transporting audiences into a historical world where different cultures meet and unite.

With over 100 performances across China and acclaim from audiences and critics alike, Oriental Legend has become a cultural phenomenon.

The dance drama is now set to travel beyond China's borders, marking a significant cultural milestone in the ongoing effort to share China's rich heritage with the world. This December, Oriental Legend is embarking on its first international tour, bringing its message of unity and peace to Canadian audiences.

The production will present seven performances, starting in Toronto at the Elgin Theatre from Dec 12 to 13, and moving on to the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, near Ottawa, from Dec 18 to 20.