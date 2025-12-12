Hisense Europe sees 2025 sales up by 6%

VELENJE, Slovenia - Hisense Europe, a Chinese-owned consumer electronics and home appliances group based in Slovenia, expects to close 2025 with about 4.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in revenue, up 6 percent from 2024, Executive Vice-President Bostjan Pecnik said Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Velenje, Pecnik said the group's profit will also exceed last year's 31.7 million euros. Hisense Europe invested a total of 65 million euros in 2025, he added.

Pecnik said the company increased its market share by one percentage point this year, the highest growth among industry competitors, despite stagnation in the European household appliance market.

Hisense Europe also recorded growth in TV sales, achieving a 9.1 percent market share and ranking as the third-largest TV provider in Europe.

Looking ahead, Hisense Europe aims to generate 5.5 billion euros in revenue in 2026 and reach a 10-percent market share across key household appliance and television segments.

Pecnik said the company remains focused on user experience, technological development, targeted marketing and supply-chain optimisation, with the goal of maintaining reliability and high product quality.

Hisense Europe employs around 9,600 workers across the continent, including 450 engineers at its development center in Slovenia, which Pecnik described as one of the group's most important R&D hubs. This strong development base enables the company to quickly adapt to European trends and customer needs, he said.

Pecnik also told that Europe has to speed up automatization to remain competitive, adding that China is must faster at automatization of its production.

Chinese Hisense took over Slovenia's largest household appliances maker Gorenje in 2018, renaming it into Hisense Europe. The company's sales have increased by about four times since 2018.

Hisense is Slovenia's third-largest exporter and is also among the country's largest employers with some 5,000 employees.