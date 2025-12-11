Why Zootopia redux still feels fur-ever fresh

The crew of Zootopia 2 pictured with the leading animated characters, the rabbit Judy Hopps and the fox Nick Wilde, at the global premiere at Shanghai Disney Resort. CHINA DAILY

In just under two weeks, the animated blockbuster Zootopia 2 has swept across Chinese cinemas with a speed and appetite worthy of its famously bustling fictional metropolis, drawing crowds, driving merchandise frenzies, and reaffirming the enduring emotional bond between Disney's beloved animal universe and audiences in China.

As the film continues climbing the charts with remarkable momentum, its return signals more than just a sequel — it is the revival of a cultural phenomenon once again shaping conversations, consumer trends, and imaginative storytelling nationwide.

The total box-office revenue of the movie reached 3.1 billion yuan ($439 million) in China by Tuesday, only 14 days after its release on the Chinese mainland on Nov 26, the same day it premiered in the United States.

The figure places the film firmly among the most financially successful imported titles in Chinese box-office history, while beyond theater, its influence spreads even faster: Zootopia-themed licensed products are disappearing from shelves as quickly as they appear.

According to the Shanghai-based news portal The Paper, more than 70 consumer brands have collaborated with the Zootopia IP, spanning toys, fashion accessories, dairy beverages, beauty and skincare items, and household products. Some of the most sought-after items, such as toy figure blind boxes, sold out immediately as they hit the market, with preorders now extending well into the end of January.

A scene from Walt Disney Animation Studios' new movie, Zootopia 2, shows brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friends, the fox Nick Wilde, and Gary De'Snake. IMAGO

Zootopia 2 is the sequel to the 2016 animated adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2017, Zootopia was written and directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Rich Moore. The film introduced the world to Judy Hopps, a young rabbit who becomes the first of her kind to join the city police force in an animal metropolis. Determined to prove herself, the rookie cop has to team up with a con artist fox named Nick Wilde to solve a criminal case.

The film received widespread critical acclaim for its animation, characters, and humor, especially the themes against discrimination and social stereotypes, challenging assumptions and promoting inclusiveness.

"Zootopia has long held a special place in the hearts of our fans and audiences, particularly here in China, ever since this original animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios captivated viewers nearly a decade ago," says Zhang Ming, senior vice-president and managing director, The Walt Disney Company (China) Limited.

An audience member said the movie is "impeccable in every aspect: the characters, the animation, and screenplay". Others said they love its "amazing details", as well as "real-life issues in human society"; "you'll find whatever you are looking for in this movie"; and "such is the utopia Disney has built for us: it's always kindhearted, brave, and utterly unexpected", read some of the short critiques on the movie-rating website Douban, where Zootopia got 9.3 out of 10 points.

Its spin-off series of animated shorts, Zootopia+, has led the viewing charts in its category on major Chinese video platforms.

Earlier this November, Disney launched A Day in the Life of Zootopia — a collection of four fun-filled animated shorts that Disney codeveloped with Shanghai Animation Film Studio.

The Walt Disney Company hosted a global celebration for Zootopia 2 on Nov 18 at Shanghai Disney Resort — home to the first and only Zootopia-themed land in the world — followed by the film's China premiere at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre.