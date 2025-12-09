From concept to action

SHI YU/CHINA DAILY

China is offering other Global South countries a viable way to discover a just transition pathway of their own

At the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, the global community took a notable step forward by embracing the just transition agenda not merely in principle but in practice, calling for the development of a just transition mechanism as a key component of implementing the Paris Agreement. The G77 countries and China played a constructive role in advancing this agenda during negotiations.

China's leadership on this subject is emerging and can contribute to meaningful implementation, especially for the Global South. The just transition concept has evolved from its origins in labor movement concerns about workers affected by environmental policies to become a central pillar of global climate governance. It calls for respect, equity, inclusiveness, and rights when addressing the global challenge of climate change.

But a substantial gap remains between how the Global North and Global South understand the just transition. In wealthier economies, it is often framed as managing job losses in fossil fuel sectors and reforming governance systems to support affected workers — leaving no one behind. For many countries in the Global South, it is more about basic development and prosperity: extending electricity access to remote areas, growing domestic industries, and creating green jobs in sectors that do not yet exist.

The G20's Principles for Just and Inclusive Energy Transitions, put forward at the Rio de Janeiro summit in 2024 and the European Union's Just Transition Mechanism under the Green Deal launched in 2020 have offered valuable foundations. However, the G20 principles are voluntary and primarily focus on energy inclusivity, whereas the EU's approach mainly focuses on jobs and coal regions. Neither fully addresses the development-first needs and institutional realities of many countries in the Global South. Complementary frameworks that integrate national development strategies, industrial transformation, and energy access are essential to make the just transition globally inclusive and actionable.

This is where China's experience becomes relevant — not as a blueprint, but as an example of how development and decarbonization can proceed together. President Xi Jinping emphasized that "green transformation is not only the essential way to address climate change, but also a new engine for economic and social development", adding that green transformation must be people-centered and pursued in a way that advances the well-being of people and climate governance in tandem.

This is especially relevant to the Global South, where climate action must deliver immediate developmental dividends. For billions of people, a just transition is not simply about the economic disruptions — it is about "combating hunger and poverty for climate justice", as the theme of the opening ministerial event at COP30 stated.

The text approved at COP30 emphasizes that just transitions matter for all countries. There is no single model. Transitions need to go beyond the energy sector, and be multisectoral and cross-cutting, so each country needs its own whole-of-society and whole-of-economy approach. Each country faces different challenges and opportunities, and to move forward — especially in developing states — there must be support for capacity building, climate finance, and technology development and transfer, backed by stronger international cooperation.

China can lead not only by vision but also by action.

A just transition may sound like a new concept in China. However, a sustainable development transition has been a multidecade, comprehensive program in many resource-intensive regions, with strategies, policies, and fiscal support in place.

Efforts to restructure coal-dependent regions and provinces — such as Shanxi province — go beyond mine closures to include industrial diversification, social support programs, and infrastructure investment. Shanxi is now becoming a cultural tourism destination. Anhui province is now a top producer and exporter of electric vehicles, solar power equipment and industrial robots.

Support has been made available to help workers transition from coal-sector jobs to new industries, along with improvements in social welfare. More importantly, China's commitment to placing the green transition at the core of its development strategy has created new job opportunities. There have also been important lessons learned from a trial-and-error phase.

Many Global South countries' priorities and China's practices have been synthesized into a framework for the just transition: a country-led, development-aligned and people-centered framework that offers a flexible yet grounded approach.

First, being country-led means that national governments must develop their transition pathways. One-size-fits-all models rarely reflect on-the-ground realities, and externally imposed solutions often overlook critical development needs.

Second, the just transition must be economically viable and aligned with development needs. Policies should prioritize job creation, industrial upgrading and energy access alongside emissions reduction.

Third, the just transition should protect and empower the people most affected — especially workers, low-income households and vulnerable communities. A just transition must serve social cohesion as well as climate outcomes.

China is uniquely positioned to offer practical support to countries pursuing their own transitions through partnerships, capacity-building and South-South collaboration. Its own learning-by-doing practices are most relevant to the Global South, particularly in the deployment of technology, regional transitions and workforce development strategies.

As a global leader in clean technology, China can partner with other Global South countries to share the dividends of the green economy — particularly in renewable energy, electric vehicles and other next-generation manufacturing capacities — through the Belt and Road Initiative and other international platforms.

Beyond technological advancements, China's practices in long-term strategic planning, public-private partnership development, diversified regional growth and its experience in leveraging international support for domestic priorities are all valuable for supporting a just transition in the Global South and can be shared through capacity-building initiatives supported by international development programs.

COP30 highlighted the significant role of the just transition. But inspiration must now give way to implementation. China's experience — and its willingness to share the lessons it has learned and experiences it has gained — can help turn this vision into reality. Its most powerful contribution may be its ability to inspire confidence that the green transition can — and must — work for everyone.

The author is the director and the co-founder of the Beijing-based nonprofit think tank Institute for Global Decarbonization Progress. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

Contact the editor at editor@chinawatch.cn.