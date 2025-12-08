Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / Film and TV

IMAX-Wanda strategic alliance strengthens IP push

By Xu Fan | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-08 10:07
Share
Share - WeChat
IMAX and Wanda Film announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Friday to deepen their strategic partnership in merchandise development and IP initiatives. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

IMAX and Wanda Film, two industrial giants, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Friday to deepen their strategic partnership in merchandise development and IP initiatives.

The agreement underscores their strategic alignment with the ongoing structural shift in China's film market and highlights their shared commitment to developing the broader, cinema-driven consumer ecosystem emerging beyond the box office, according to the companies.

Under this MOU, Wanda Film and IMAX will collaborate on merchandise development, brand-driven IP initiatives, and retail programs, leveraging their extensive nationwide networks as sales channels to connect with wider audiences.

The two partners aim to unlock new revenue streams by tapping into the growing "lobby economy" and expanding incremental consumer engagement beyond the traditional box-office business.

"Wanda Film's efforts to diversify continue to accelerate in practice ... IMAX has long been one of our most important partners. Beyond enhancing content and the viewing experience, this expanded collaboration will see Wanda Film leveraging its venue advantages together with IMAX's global network to jointly build a new industry ecosystem," said Chen Zhixi, chairwoman of Wanda Film.

Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China, said: "The IMAX experience begins on the big screen, but our story doesn't end there. We're extending the hallmark feature of IMAX into more consumer touchpoints. As IMAX's largest exhibition partner worldwide, Wanda Film brings invaluable local insight and operational excellence to this effort."

Related Stories
Photo
Dehua's timeless white porcelain tours Italy
Painter's works marked by cultural nourishment
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Forum discusses the healing power of fine arts
Beijing's 798 district buzzing for first art and technology week
Solar terms inspire artist to create a vivid, meditative world
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Gansu Linxia — a vibrant civilization along the Yellow River
The captivating odyssey of a Zhuang brocade artist
Photo Gallery
Dehua's timeless white porcelain tours Italy
Painter's works marked by cultural nourishment
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Video
Plunging visitors into the wonderful world of whales
Chinese and French artists more connected than ever
What lies beneath: The world of loess
Special Coverage
Global Mayors Dialogue · Dunhuang
World Conference on China Studies
Chinaculture.org
Golf: China's ancient game?
Xinjiang: A living tapestry of intangible cultural heritage
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US