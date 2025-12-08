Proactive smart watch

SHI YU/CHINA DAILY

China is playing an active role in the establishing of global AI governance

In recent years, the United Nations has markedly accelerated its actions on global artificial intelligence governance, with a significant increase in the pace and frequency of its initiatives. Taking AI as a strategic opportunity to reform global governance and enhance its own effectiveness, it is closely tracking and responding to rapid changes in AI technologies.

According to the UN Activities on AI Report 2024, AI-related initiatives across the UN system now involve 53 UN entities and 729 projects — representing a 13 percent increase in participating entities and a 79 percent increase in reported projects. These figures underscore the UN's firm commitment to leading the global AI governance process.

Recently, the UN launched the Global Dialogue on AI Governance mechanism and established the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, marking a new phase of multilateral cooperation in global AI governance. These developments are expected to enhance the coordination, scientific rigor, and inclusiveness of global efforts in this domain.

In addition, the UN has been actively promoting the adoption of consensus-based resolutions, shaping shared understandings and common positions. It has already facilitated the passage of "three resolutions and one pact". The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's Recommendation on the Ethics of AI has also gained wide recognition, becoming an important reference for ethical governance among sovereign states and the private sector. Moreover, the UN places strong emphasis on capacity-building, helping member states deploy infrastructure, conduct policy assessments, and organize public education and training initiatives — with the aim of ensuring that "no one is left behind".

However, the global AI governance efforts championed by the UN are still constrained by the inherent limitations of its institutional design, hampered by the UN's chronic structural difficulties, and held back by major-power rivalry and geopolitical tensions.

In response, China has actively contributed its wisdom and experience to global AI governance. On Sept 1, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit. The Concept Paper on the Global Governance Initiative stresses the need to prioritize sectors where governance urgency is acute — such as AI — while firmly upholding the authority and central role of the UN. It calls for greater communication and cooperation in support of the UN's implementation of the Pact for the Future and for building early consensus and early harvests. China is playing an increasingly active and positive role in global AI governance.

First, China is promoting coordinated governance. China is a supporter, advocate and practitioner of multilateralism, firmly backing the UN's role as the main channel for global AI governance. The Global AI Governance Action Plan, released at the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, stressed the need to deliver on the commitments outlined in the UN Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact, uphold the UN-centered multilateral digital governance system, and promote an inclusive and equitable framework. In his address to the conference, Premier Li Qiang stated that China proposed establishing a World AI Cooperation Organization to build a platform for collaboration and forge global consensus.

Second, China is advancing development cooperation. The Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for National Economic and Social Development call for the comprehensive implementation of the "AI+" initiative, noting that "opening up and cooperation for mutual benefit are integral to Chinese modernization". At the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative at the UN headquarters in September, China proposed the AI+ International Cooperation Initiative. Centered on five key areas — AI for improving public well-being, technological advancement, industrial application, cultural prosperity and talents cultivation — the initiative called on all countries to advance their own AI+ actions based on national conditions, strengthen policy exchanges and practical cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefit, and work together to harness AI for broad-based development. In practice, China has been helping other Global South countries apply AI in areas such as economic development and public governance, enabling the upgrading and transformation of traditional industries — through flagship projects such as the China-Pakistan Joint Lab for AI and Smart Agriculture. This is a vivid example of how new achievements in Chinese modernization are creating new opportunities for global development.

Third, China is promoting inclusiveness and universal benefits. In AI governance, China actively promotes broad access, open sharing and equitable use of AI. Beyond releasing the International Open Source AI Cooperation Initiative, China has also pushed for the adoption of the UN resolution on Enhancing International Cooperation on the Capacity-building of AI, proposed the AI Capacity-building Action Plan for Good and for All and established the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building. To implement these commitments, China has so far hosted three AI capacity-building workshops, inviting government representatives from around the world. It has also worked with Global South partners to build digital infrastructure — including telecommunications networks, data centers and cloud facilities — supporting them in improving capabilities in AI innovation, application and governance, and helping narrow the AI divide.

Overall, the Global Dialogue on AI Governance mechanism and the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI offer new opportunities for the international community to replace confrontation with dialogue and meet challenges through cooperation under the UN framework. China is playing an active role in these efforts. With joint action from the global community, global AI governance is poised to advance toward a more inclusive, balanced and responsible new phase.

Zhang Guihong is professor and the director of the Center for the Study of the United Nations and International Organizations at Fudan University. Jiang Junji is a doctoral candidate at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs at Fudan University. The authors contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

