Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / 24 Solar Terms

Major Snow: Midwinter prevails

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-06 09:55
Share
Share - WeChat

On Major Snow, the world is shrouded in vast whiteness, all creatures lie dormant, with enduring calm and a hidden will. In days of frost and snow, people gather to brew tea, savoring the warmth by the hearth's gentle glow. Song Dynasty (960-1279) poet Lu You wrote in his poem Major Snow: "In southern climes snow is rare a sight; This winter's grip is stern and tight. Through crevices it drifts with grace; Each branch bends in a white embrace." May we, between snow's rhyme and culture's vein, cherish the fervor of sincere hopes.

Related Stories
Photo
Dehua's timeless white porcelain tours Italy
Painter's works marked by cultural nourishment
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Forum discusses the healing power of fine arts
Beijing's 798 district buzzing for first art and technology week
Solar terms inspire artist to create a vivid, meditative world
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Gansu Linxia — a vibrant civilization along the Yellow River
The captivating odyssey of a Zhuang brocade artist
Photo Gallery
Dehua's timeless white porcelain tours Italy
Painter's works marked by cultural nourishment
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Video
Plunging visitors into the wonderful world of whales
Chinese and French artists more connected than ever
What lies beneath: The world of loess
Special Coverage
Global Mayors Dialogue · Dunhuang
World Conference on China Studies
Chinaculture.org
Golf: China's ancient game?
Xinjiang: A living tapestry of intangible cultural heritage
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US