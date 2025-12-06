Major Snow: Midwinter prevails

On Major Snow, the world is shrouded in vast whiteness, all creatures lie dormant, with enduring calm and a hidden will. In days of frost and snow, people gather to brew tea, savoring the warmth by the hearth's gentle glow. Song Dynasty (960-1279) poet Lu You wrote in his poem Major Snow: "In southern climes snow is rare a sight; This winter's grip is stern and tight. Through crevices it drifts with grace; Each branch bends in a white embrace." May we, between snow's rhyme and culture's vein, cherish the fervor of sincere hopes.