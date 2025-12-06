Red leaves sparking tourism boom

CHONGQING — Watching red leaves has long been a favorite autumn pastime in China, and the passion for this seasonal tradition is now becoming a powerful economic engine across the country, especially in rural areas.

In Wushan county, Southwest China's Chongqing municipality, the 19th Red Leaf Festival is in full swing, with about 80,000 hectares of forests ablaze in vibrant autumn colors, as the festival continues to play a key role in revitalizing the county's tourism sector.

From 1998 to 2006, the county struggled to attract visitors, with annual tourist numbers never surpassing 500,000.

A turning point came in 2007, when local authorities, recognizing the county's natural advantage of its red leaves, launched the first Red Leaf Festival. Since then, the event has grown steadily, and in 2024, Wushan welcomed nearly 4.2 million visitors, generating almost 2.9 billion yuan ($410.35 million) in tourism revenue during the festival.

"Autumn and winter used to be low seasons for tourism in Wushan and the surrounding areas, but the red leaves have transformed the off season into a peak season. They have become a key driver of the local tourism industry," said Hou Yufeng, an expert with the Chongqing municipal commission of culture and tourism development.

In China, red-leaf plants include a wide variety of species such as the maple tree and the Chinese tallow tree. The enthusiasm for enjoying these vibrant autumn landscapes can be seen across the country.

In Beijing, the Xiangshan Park attracted over 850,000 visitors during its 24-day red leaf festival this year. Benxi in Northeast China's Liaoning province, where the colder weather brought an earlier display of red leaves, saw tourist arrivals rise 13.85 percent year-on-year, along with a 14.64 percent increase in total tourism revenue during this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday period.

"At present, the value of red leaves is no longer merely in visual appreciation. Efforts should be made to enrich the ways tourists experience them," said Li Xinjian, executive dean of the culture and tourism development institute of Beijing International Studies University.

This year, Wushan offers visitors a variety of ways to enjoy the red leaves. Travelers can take in the scenery by boat, by road, or on foot, while new experiences such as hot-air balloon rides and low-altitude flights provide fresh perspectives on the autumn landscape.

In Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, the Qixia Mountain is currently in the midst of its annual red-leaf season. Beyond the vibrant scenery, Qixia Mountain boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, which the scenic area is showcasing through a variety of immersive experiences. Visitors can enjoy historical drama performances and open-air folk music concerts.

Red leaves have significantly boosted economic development in China's rural areas.

Liu Zhongmei, a resident of Anjing village in Wushan county, recalled a time when the village's stunning red leaves went largely unnoticed. "Back then, these beautiful leaves were simply used as firewood," she said.

Things have changed with the arrival of the festival, which has drawn an influx of tourists to the area. Villagers have since found creative ways to turn the red leaves into income, for example, crafting intricate leaf carvings.

"A leaf, if made into a carving, can sell for at least 10 yuan. These red-leaf products have become a popular souvenir for visitors and are in high demand," Liu said.

Xinhua - China Daily