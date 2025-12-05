Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Self-confident attitude vital to cross-culture exchanges

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-05 09:45
Cayol has hosted and worked with various cross-culture exhibitions over the past two decades. In her eyes, Chinese and French people, especially in the art circle, have become closer and more engaged. She thinks that the best way to bridge cultural differences is dedicating time to explore and adopting a self-confident attitude. "You need time. You need a strong will. And you need to feel confident about your own culture to be able to go beyond your own culture", said Cayol.

Watch the full episode of Embracing Cultures, please click:

A celebration of civilizations

