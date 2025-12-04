From Paris to Zhejiang: Young artist revives Linhai paper-cutting

After quitting her job as an international trader in Paris, France, Yang Yuxiao returned to her hometown of Linhai in Zhejiang province, revitalizing the ancient art of Linhai paper-cutting.

Yang creatively integrated traditional techniques with modern applications, designing patterns for contemporary products such as bags, coasters, and earrings. She offers regular livestreamed paper-cutting classes to international audiences, ensuring this traditional craft not only survives but thrives.