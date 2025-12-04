Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Culture
Home / Culture / Video

From Paris to Zhejiang: Young artist revives Linhai paper-cutting

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-04 09:58
Share
Share - WeChat

After quitting her job as an international trader in Paris, France, Yang Yuxiao returned to her hometown of Linhai in Zhejiang province, revitalizing the ancient art of Linhai paper-cutting.

Yang creatively integrated traditional techniques with modern applications, designing patterns for contemporary products such as bags, coasters, and earrings. She offers regular livestreamed paper-cutting classes to international audiences, ensuring this traditional craft not only survives but thrives.

Related Stories
Photo
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Forum discusses the healing power of fine arts
Beijing's 798 district buzzing for first art and technology week
Solar terms inspire artist to create a vivid, meditative world
Symposium explores photography's role in preserving 20th-century architecture
Rhapsody in blue
Most Popular
Editor's Picks
Tales & Trails: Gansu Linxia — a vibrant civilization along the Yellow River
The captivating odyssey of a Zhuang brocade artist
Photo Gallery
Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director
Forum discusses the healing power of fine arts
Beijing's 798 district buzzing for first art and technology week
Video
What lies beneath: The world of loess
From Paris to Zhejiang: Young artist revives Linhai paper-cutting
The Monkey King world premiere in San Francisco
Special Coverage
Global Mayors Dialogue · Dunhuang
World Conference on China Studies
Chinaculture.org
Golf: China's ancient game?
Xinjiang: A living tapestry of intangible cultural heritage
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US