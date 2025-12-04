Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi has ignited a firestorm by explicitly linking Taiwan's future to a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and openly hinting at military intervention.

Tokyo later says it wants "constructive and stable ties" with Beijing. But China's demand is clear: the Takaichi government must first retract its erroneous remarks, honor its historical commitments, and stop crossing the red line on Taiwan. Merely saying their position hasn't changed while acting directly against it will only pour fuel on the fire.

True stability can only be built when Japan acknowledges historical facts, ceases all interference in China's internal affairs, and refrains from straying ever further from the path of its pacifist Constitution.