Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / Opinion Xpress

Enough of Japan's empty talk: It's time for action on promises

By Zhao Manfeng | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-04 09:44
Share
Share - WeChat

Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi has ignited a firestorm by explicitly linking Taiwan's future to a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and openly hinting at military intervention.

Tokyo later says it wants "constructive and stable ties" with Beijing. But China's demand is clear: the Takaichi government must first retract its erroneous remarks, honor its historical commitments, and stop crossing the red line on Taiwan. Merely saying their position hasn't changed while acting directly against it will only pour fuel on the fire.

True stability can only be built when Japan acknowledges historical facts, ceases all interference in China's internal affairs, and refrains from straying ever further from the path of its pacifist Constitution.

  • Cartoons
    •
    Enough of Japan's empty talk: It's time for action on promises
    Ice cream makers eye tasty prospects
    Pomelo prospects pull urbanites to the farm
    Appetite for imported goods boosts consumption
    5th volume of 'Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' promoted in South Africa
    Commercial 'air commute' by flying cars closer to takeoff
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    When Chinese pop culture joined US' favorite parade
    China's opening-up decodes blueprint for shared global prosperity
    Columnists +
    There is no room for WWII revisionist Takaichi
    China haters' ignorant, false rhetoric should fool no one
    Chinese Perspectives
    New, smart holistic approach needed for aging society
    Japan should draw right lessons from past
    China and the World Roundtable +
    UK can tap opportunities in China's service sector
    Off to a greener future, intelligence at the wheels
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US