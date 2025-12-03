Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Technology

DeepSeek launches new AI models with top efficiency and performance

Xinhua | Updated: 2025-12-03 10:47
Share
Share - WeChat

HANGZHOU - Chinese AI tech firm DeepSeek officially released two new models on Monday evening - DeepSeek-V3.2 and its high-compute variant, DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale.

By implementing a robust reinforcement learning protocol and scaling post-training computation, DeepSeek-V3.2 performs comparably to GPT-5, according to the company. The AI model balances high computational efficiency while maintaining superior reasoning and agent performance.

Competition among leading global tech companies in the AI model arena is intensifying. In August, OpenAI launched its flagship model, GPT-5, describing it as its smartest and fastest model to date. And in November, Google released its latest AI system, Gemini-3.0-Pro.

The high-compute DeepSeek-V3.2-Speciale surpasses GPT-5 and exhibits reasoning proficiency comparable to Gemini-3.0-Pro, according to an essay that was released by the company. The variant achieved gold-medal performance in both the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Olympiad in Informatics.

A key technical breakthrough behind is the DeepSeek Sparse Attention mechanism, which substantially reduces computational complexity while preserving model performance in long-context scenarios.

Founded in July 2023, DeepSeek focuses on the research and development of large language models and multimodal AI technologies.

Photo
'A date with China' media tour makes stop at 'Futian Wings'
Shenzhen pioneers brain science tech to shape future industries
Charting distinctive path for beauty brands
China Post strives to ensure package delivery for 'Double Eleven' online shopping festival
Wuzhen's Internet museum reopens with new highlights
CIIE Culture Night celebrates fusion of global arts and culture beyond trade
State Council News
Policies concerning expats, foreign enterprises in November 2025
China’s public holidays for 2026
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Silk Road e-commerce
Dewu rides wave of Chinese consumption
China Data
A look at China's economic data for October
SOEs
Fund for SOEs in place to spur innovation
Special fund to support strategic emerging industries launched in Beijing
Special
WIC Wuzhen Summit
The 8th China International Import Expo
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 