Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director

A scene from Teahouse. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The crisp sound of a bone board echoed through the theater, followed by the familiar, catchy rhythms of shulai bao (a traditional performance style), as the curtain slowly rose. The Yutai Teahouse, a beloved cultural landmark onstage, once again opened its doors to eager audiences.

Beijing People's Art Theatre presented its iconic production Teahouse on Monday, to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of its legendary director, Jiao Juyin (1905-75). More than a theatrical event, the performance served as a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Beijing People's Art Theatre and a long-awaited reunion between the play and its audience.