Teahouse returns in tribute to a legendary director

By Chen Nan | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-02 16:36
Share
Share - WeChat
A scene from Teahouse. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The crisp sound of a bone board echoed through the theater, followed by the familiar, catchy rhythms of shulai bao (a traditional performance style), as the curtain slowly rose. The Yutai Teahouse, a beloved cultural landmark onstage, once again opened its doors to eager audiences.

Beijing People's Art Theatre presented its iconic production Teahouse on Monday, to celebrate the 120th birth anniversary of its legendary director, Jiao Juyin (1905-75). More than a theatrical event, the performance served as a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Beijing People's Art Theatre and a long-awaited reunion between the play and its audience.

1 2 3 4 5 Next   >>|
1/5 Next
Photo

Yunnan village makes pretty profits from parading parakeets

'Silence Choir' gives voice to deaf children, opens hearts

Cold wave, strong winds grip many parts of country

Intl media experience Shenzhen: Where tech meets fun

PwC exec: 'AI Plus' initiative empowers multiple industries

China-Laos 'golden passage' boosts travel and trade across the region

Related Stories

Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US