Exhibition to explore the spirit of art

By Xu Fan | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-12-01 09:56
A work on display at The Starting Point of Painting —Exhibition of Ji Yali's Works. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Ji Yali, a Beijing artist who has dedicated herself to helping stray animals for 16 years, recently launched a solo exhibition in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. The show will run until next month.

Titled The Starting Point of Painting — Exhibition of Ji Yali's Works, it explores the primal strength and spirit of art. Her creations evoke psychological reflections on the meaning of life, seeking to challenge the analytical complexity of today's technology-dominated era.

Since 2009, Ji and fellow rescuers have helped secure better care for more than 100 stray dogs and cats. In 2022, she published the picture book Inn No. 11, donating all royalties to animal protection efforts.

Beijing artist Ji Yali presents a solo exhibition in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
