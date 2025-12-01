Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Volkswagen's road to reinvention arrives at Hefei

By Li Fusheng | China Daily | Updated: 2025-12-01 09:34
For the first time in its history, Volkswagen can conduct end-to-end vehicle R&D outside Germany, as the largest European automaker completes its new test workshops in Hefei, Anhui province.

"We have now created all the conditions necessary to develop, test and locally manufacture the next generation of intelligently connected vehicles," said Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume.

With the expansion, Volkswagen Group China Technology Company has become the automaker's most comprehensive R&D center outside Germany.

Volkswagen's expanded China push comes amid mounting pressure in its largest single market, which used to represent around 40 percent of its global sales.

VCTC was established in 2023, following two years of steep sales falls as a growing number of Chinese car buyers started to turn to local Chinese brands.

Against that backdrop, Volkswagen sees the Hefei hub as more than just an innovation center — it is a strategic anchor to reclaim competitiveness.

"China is the world's most competitive automotive market, and our customers here expect rapid innovation and flawless quality," added Ralf Brandstaetter, the Volkswagen AG board member responsible for China.

"By expanding our footprint in Hefei, we are strengthening our ability to respond quickly to local needs and to shape technologies directly where they will be used," he said.

Volkswagen can now conduct battery and powertrain testing, software-hardware integration, electromagnetic compatibility assessments and full-vehicle validation — including road-condition simulations and real-world verification on an urban test track designed to replicate real conditions.

The streamlined process can shorten overall vehicle development by 30 percent, and in some projects cut model costs by up to 50 percent.

VCTC also leads the rollout of the China Electronic Architecture, Volkswagen's first zonal electrical architecture designed specifically for Chinese consumers, co-developed with CARIAD China.

Delivered within 18 months under the company's software-defined vehicle process, CEA enables faster over-the-air upgrades and tighter integration of cockpit functions and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The first models built based on the architecture, including the ID. UNYX 07 sedan, are to hit the market soon.

Volkswagen says the Hefei complex will ensure early-stage validation of products not only for China, but also for other growth markets including ASEAN and the Middle East — reinforcing the brand's legacy in durability and reliability.

The company is continuing to build out facilities in Hefei, with its Functions Integration Test Laboratory — one of only two in the global group — slated to come online in mid-2026 to simulate extreme environmental conditions.

Volkswagen is not the only carmaker to rev up localization in China in the hopes of staying competitive in the Chinese market.

Toyota has integrated R&D facilities of its joint ventures in the country and appointed Chinese engineers to head vehicle development programs for the local market.

Analysts said the enhanced local R&D capability is serving as the foundation for carmakers to defend their relevance in the world's largest auto market.

Statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show that vehicles from Chinese carmakers totaled 2.15 million units in October, accounting for 72.5 percent of all passenger vehicle sales that month.

