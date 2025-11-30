Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Business
Home / Business / Industries

China's factory activity shows marginal upturn in November

By Ouyang Shijia | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-30 10:48
Share
Share - WeChat

China's factory activity improved slightly in November, but was still below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion, official data showed on Sunday.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's official purchasing managers index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 49.2 in November, up from 49 in October.

Huo Lihui, an NBS statistician, said improvement was supported by recovery in both supply and demand, with a noticeable upturn in gauges for production and new orders.

The sub-index for production was 50 in November versus 49.7 in October, while the gauge for new orders came in at 49.2 in November, up from 48.8 in October, the NBS reported.

Notably, the PMI for high-tech manufacturing came in at 50.1 in November, remaining in expansion territory for the tenth consecutive month.

China's non-manufacturing PMI, which includes subindexes for service sector activity and construction, came in at 49.5 in November, down from 50.1 in October. And the services PMI dipped slightly to 49.5 in November from 50.2 in October.

The country's official composite PMI, which encompasses both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities, declined from 50 in October to 49.7 in November, NBS data showed.

Related Stories
Photo
'A date with China' media tour makes stop at 'Futian Wings'
Shenzhen pioneers brain science tech to shape future industries
Charting distinctive path for beauty brands
China Post strives to ensure package delivery for 'Double Eleven' online shopping festival
Wuzhen's Internet museum reopens with new highlights
CIIE Culture Night celebrates fusion of global arts and culture beyond trade
State Council News
China’s public holidays for 2026
A look at China's economy in October, 2025
Top 10
Top 10 countries attracting Chinese tourists
Business focus
Silk Road e-commerce
Dewu rides wave of Chinese consumption
China Data
A look at China's economic data for October
SOEs
Fund for SOEs in place to spur innovation
Special fund to support strategic emerging industries launched in Beijing
Special
WIC Wuzhen Summit
The 8th China International Import Expo
Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US
CLOSE
 