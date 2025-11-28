Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Turkiye's anticipation of China's next five-year plan

By Zheng Zhuling and Pan Yiqiao | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-28 10:56
China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) sends "key messages, not only for the Chinese economy but to all world economies," Turkiye's Ambassador to China, Selcuk Unal, said in a recent interview with China Daily.He highlighted the plan's emphasis on innovation, technology and artificial intelligence.

Ambassador Unal noted the extensive economic ties between China and Turkiye and looked forward to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and tourism. 

Unal also highlighted that over 400,000 Chinese tourists visit Turkiye each year. "We would like to increase this number," he added.

