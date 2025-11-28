Ice, snow tourism boom seen ahead of peak winter

Ice and snow tourism is seeing a significant boom in China this winter, the latest report on the sector by Tongcheng Travel showed.

The report highlighted a surge in flight and accommodation bookings to key ice and snow tourism destinations, alongside rising airfare prices and growing interest in both domestic and international travel during the winter.

Since early November, bookings for flights from major cities such as Shanghai and Guangzhou, Guangdong province, to top destinations such as Harbin, Heilongjiang province, have increased sharply, with expectations for continued price increases through the New Year period.

The average airfare for popular routes is up by more than 50 percent compared to early November, with tickets from Guangzhou to Harbin for the New Year period averaging around 1230 yuan ($173.7), 56 percent higher than November's 787 yuan.

The report revealed a shift in domestic ice and snow tourism trends, with new destinations like the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region on the rise. In addition, even plateaus in southern cities such as Lijiang, Yunnan province, and Chengdu, Sichuan province, have joined the list of snow tourism destinations.

As the domestic tourism landscape diversifies, young travelers are increasingly drawn to both iconic snow resorts and the scenic charm of historical sites adorned with snow. In particular, ski resorts, ice and snow theme parks, and cultural tourism activities remain the primary draws for winter vacationers, according to the report.

Famous snow-capped locations, and the snowscapes of ancient buildings and historical sites, have become key spots for social media-driven "check-ins" among younger travelers.

The report also pointed to growing interest in international ski destinations, with consumers increasingly recognizing the cost-effectiveness of overseas options, particularly during peak travel periods like the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Moscow and Almaty are emerging as favorite overseas destinations, as more Chinese travelers seek to capitalize on favorable exchange rates and well-established ski infrastructure abroad. Per capita spending of outbound group ski trips starting mid-December is set to exceed 10,000 yuan.

A sharp rise in demand for accommodation has been seen for popular destination like Harbin and Jilin, with homestay bookings spiking by over 80 percent year-on-year and hotel room rates expected to hit annual peaks from mid-December through the 2026 Spring Festival holiday.

Travelers looking to secure accommodation during this high-demand period are already locking in rates, with room rates in top ice and snow destinations set to remain elevated.

In response to the growing demand, Tongcheng Travel has announced a new initiative aimed at boosting consumption in the ice and snow tourism sector.

It launched a "Snow Travel Card" earlier this month in collaboration with more than 10 domestic airlines. The card offers consumers discounts on flights, accommodation and attractions as well as special offers on branded snow equipment.

Meanwhile, in the ski tourism space, Utour Group, a travel agency based in Beijing, unveiled its new ski brand, "Utour Ski," on Wednesday. The new platform offers a wide range of services, from ski pass reservations to tailored vacation packages and instructor services.

Early data indicate a significant uptick in interest, with search volumes for ice and snow tourism products up 300 percent compared to last year.

