From global farms to local plates

Milk New Zealand Dairy's stall at the CIIE. The company is now available in more than 5,000 stores across 25 provinces and municipalities. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Milk delivered within 72 hours from New Zealand farms, blueberries from Chile, and a steady stream of globally debuting fruit varieties and meat products are making their way onto Chinese dining tables. Each year, the China International Import Expo serves as a gateway for farm-fresh goods from around the world to enter China, broadening consumer choices while helping overseas companies tap the country's expanding market.

"Milk New Zealand Dairy has participated in the CIIE for eight consecutive years, gaining new insights each time," says Yan Zhijun, marketing director of Milk New Zealand Dairy in Asia-Pacific.

"Since entering China in 2015, the brand has grown from an unfamiliar foreign name to one available from Mohe in Heilongjiang province in the far northeast to Sansha in Hainan province, at the southernmost tip. It now covers more than 5,000 stores in 25 provinces and municipalities," he says. "This progress is largely thanks to the brand visibility and market access the CIIE platform has created for us."

To ensure optimal taste, the company delivers fresh milk from New Zealand farms to Shanghai in under three days, according to Yan.

In the past eight years, as its presence in China has expanded, Milk New Zealand Dairy has also helped other companies enter the Chinese market. The company has organized delegations of New Zealand businesses to join the expo for three consecutive years.

"Prosperity comes from diversity. We hope to help more New Zealand companies share the opportunities of the CIIE and better understand and enter the Chinese market," Yan says.

This year, New Zealand again had a strong showing, with a record 26 companies and 29 brands participating in categories including consumer goods, food and beverages, health supplements, home textiles and wine.

Goodfarmer Fresh Fruit Trading Corp showcases imported fruits at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 8. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Goodfarmer Fresh Fruit Trading Corp, another company that has never missed a CIIE, set up a 300-square-meter booth to showcase its global sourcing capabilities and supply chain network. During the expo, the company globally debuted three fruit products, a move that underscores both its confidence in the Chinese market and its support for multilateral trade.

"Thanks to the CIIE's extended impact and its platform for global debuts, our previous new products have received strong market feedback in China, with sales multiplying several times," says Zeng Xiaoqing, deputy brand director of Goodfarmer.

"We are also increasing our investment in China. Three fresh-fruit and fresh-cut processing plants in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangdong province will all begin operations by the end of this year," Zeng adds.

Goodfarmer currently operates 32 distribution centers nationwide, covering 123 key cities and supplying 50,000 offline retail stores.

In Zeng's view, the CIIE has become an essential link between global suppliers and Chinese consumers, enriching households with high-quality fruits from around the world.

Fresh fruit producer and distributor Dole has also been a full-attendance exhibitor at the CIIE for eight years, launching 18 new products on the platform. Over the past seven editions, the company has signed intended orders worth several billion yuan. This year, it is expected to secure nearly 1 billion yuan ($140.7 million) in intended orders for the next three to five years, according to Yang Ziqiong, brand communication and marketing manager of Dole China.

Yang says she is confident in the expo's continued benefits — the company has already registered for the ninth edition.

Shenzhen-based Joy Wing Mau Group is another loyal participant and has seen the CIIE's influence grow since its inaugural year.

"We see the CIIE as an excellent platform for brand promotion and development. We also increasingly recognize its role as an international bridge, linking countries such as ASEAN nations, Chile, and Peru," says Lum Lee, vice-president of Joy Wing Mau Group.

The company operates fruit businesses in more than 40 countries and regions, including 24 involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. With the launch of the Chancay-Shanghai shipping route in December 2024, the transport time for its Peruvian blueberries has been reduced from 33 days to 23, further improving supply efficiency.