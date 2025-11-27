US extends China tech tariff exclusions to November 2026
The United States announced on Wednesday that it will extend tariff exclusions related to its so-called Section 301 investigation into China's practices regarding technology transfer and intellectual property.
The Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release that it is extending 178 tariff exclusions from the investigation, moving the expiration date from Nov 29 of this year to Nov 10, 2026.
