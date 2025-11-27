Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
US extends China tech tariff exclusions to November 2026

By Wang Keju | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-27 10:35
The United States announced on Wednesday that it will extend tariff exclusions related to its so-called Section 301 investigation into China's practices regarding technology transfer and intellectual property.

The Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release that it is extending 178 tariff exclusions from the investigation, moving the expiration date from Nov 29 of this year to Nov 10, 2026.

wangkeju@chinadaily.com.cn

