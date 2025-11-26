Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Kishore Mahbubani: Five-year plans unlock China's success

By Dang He and Cheng Zixin | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-26 10:47
Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the National University of Singapore's Asia Research Institute, said that the five-year plans are one of the reasons for China's success today. Mahbubani highly agrees that China attaches importance to high-quality development, which meets people's needs for improving their quality of life. Click this video to find out how five-year plans unlock China's success!

