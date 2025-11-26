China Edition

Home / Culture / Film and TV

Audiences glued to reality show's third season

By Wang Ru    |    chinadaily.com.cn    |     Updated: 2025-11-26 09:18

A poster for the third season of the outdoor reality show Natural High. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The third season of the outdoor reality show Natural High, which brings together celebrities on a journey of domestic and international locations, has been airing on the major streaming platform Tencent Video since its premiere in October.

The show is ranked 8.2 out of 10 on China's popular review site Douban.

The show stars actor Shen Teng. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Actors Shen Teng, Jia Bing, and Bai Jingting and actress Jin Chen participate in the show, which features the chemistry and playful interactions among the stars combined with entertaining games.

Wang Hailong, director of the program, says crew members tried to provide the celebrities with a strong sense of security so they feel comfortable letting their guard down, freely expressing themselves, and fully interacting on camera.

The show stars actress Jin Chen. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Following the previous two seasons, the program has found a pattern of combining the show with cultural tourism in various locations.

In addition to displaying the natural beauty of many places, local customs are combined with games that offer an immersive cultural experience with celebrities.

