BRI project helps improve rural living conditions in Indonesia

A landmark project of cooperation between China and Indonesia under the Belt and Road Initiative framework is helping bolster rural living conditions in local communities.

Since its inception in 2013, Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) has harnessed the region's abundant nickel reserves to grow into a large integrated industrial cluster, attracting a total investment of some $35 billion from enterprises in China, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

On Nov 22, the IMIP donated a garbage transport truck and eight waste bins to Labota Village — supporting its waste collection and transport, as well as helping it develop a more efficient solid-waste management system.

Generating nearly 100,000 direct jobs and emerging as a vital pillar in Indonesia's nickel deep-processing and new energy industrial chains, IMIP has taken a landmark step in bolstering its green transformation.

Regent of Morowali Iksan expressed appreciation for the park's contribution on Nov 22, noting that the initiative has strengthened cooperation between the industrial park and neighboring communities.

"We sincerely thank IMIP for supporting our environmental improvements," he said. "This effort not only enhances rural living conditions, but also deepens collaboration between the park and local communities."