Global EditionASIA 中文双语Français
Opinion
Home / Opinion / Specials

A professor from North Macedonia: Japan should reconsider erroneous stance on Taiwan question

By Dang He | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-25 09:39
Share
Share - WeChat

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan have drawn widespread criticism. Biljana Vankovska, professor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in North Macedonia, denounced the comments as "a direct involvement in the internal affairs of China", adding that Japan should reflect on its actions in this matter.

Click this video to find more of her views!

  • Cartoons
    •
    Distance and duty small obstacles on road to true love
    China travel trips from intl students and teachers
    Beijing condemns strikes on Iran, killing of Khamenei
    Spring Festival concert in London bridges cultures
    The Bloody Arsenal
    China calls for immediate stop to military actions in Mideast
    Most Viewed in 24 Hours
    Global Lens
    Story isn't over when EV batteries die
    China-Germany cooperation matters
    Columnists +
    AI's growth sounds warning bells for traditional education
    Authorities' scanner to ensure better lunches in schools
    Chinese Perspectives
    Universities can power new quality growth
    Rethinking education reform in AI era
    China and the World Roundtable +
    US defense strategy focuses on diplomacy with deterrence
    Europe's youth have more realistic view of China
    Top
    BACK TO THE TOP
    English
    中文
    Copyright 1994 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
    License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

    Registration Number: 130349
    About China Daily
    Advertise on Site
    Contact Us
    Job Offer
    Expat Employment
    FOLLOW US