A professor from North Macedonia: Japan should reconsider erroneous stance on Taiwan question
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan have drawn widespread criticism. Biljana Vankovska, professor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in North Macedonia, denounced the comments as "a direct involvement in the internal affairs of China", adding that Japan should reflect on its actions in this matter.
