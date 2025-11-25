Nature's delicate balance

Visual representations of the set design of the Chinese opera Hoh Xil, featuring elements of the natural sceneries of the pristine remote landscapes and the cultural symbols of the region, such as Tibetan folk dance and the endangered Tibetan antelope. CHINA DAILY

In a groundbreaking fusion of nature, culture and music, a new Chinese opera is set to transport audiences to the heart of one of China's most pristine remote landscapes.

The Chinese opera, Hoh Xil, will make its debut at the China National Opera House in Beijing on Friday and Saturday, bringing to life the awe-inspiring beauty of Hoh Xil (Kekexili), Northwest China's Qinghai province, a high-altitude, sparsely populated area that is home to unique wildlife, including the endangered Tibetan antelope.

"Through innovative puppetry, striking visuals, and a haunting score, the opera brings the mountains, the animals, and the deep spirituality of the land to life," says Shi Jingfu, the opera's director, noting that the narrative is centered around the challenges of protecting the Tibetan antelope, whose survival depends on the brave individuals willing to fight for its future.

The story follows a journalist who embarks on a journey to expose the truth behind the poaching of these majestic creatures. Alongside her is a patrol team leader, who will stop at nothing to defend the wildlife of Hoh Xil, even at the cost of his own life.