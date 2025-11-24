New arrivals showroom

Editor's note: From the preview nights to the show floor, domestic and international automakers have unveiled a host of new models at the Auto Guangzhou 2025. Below are the top picks from China Daily's motoring editors.

Mercedes-Benz reveals concept AMG GT XX

The Concept AMG GT XX made its China debut at the 2025 Mercedes-Benz XX Innovation and Technology Day on Thursday. The electric high-performance vehicle, based on AMG's Formula 1 inspired technology, represents a major leap forward for electric driving. Featuring three axial-flux motors and a directly cooled high-performance battery, the concept delivers a peak output of more than 1,000 kilowatts, equal to more than 1,360 horsepower, with a top speed of 360 kilometers per hour. It has already set 25 performance records, including traveling 5,479 km in 24 hours. With an 800-volt architecture, it supports ultra-fast charging that adds 400 km of range in 5 minutes.