China welcomes Netherlands' suspension of administrative order regarding Nexperia

BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said Wednesday that the country welcomes the Dutch government's move to suspend its administrative order regarding semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia.

It is "a first step in the right direction toward a proper settlement of the issue," said a spokesperson with the ministry.

Government officials of the two countries held two rounds of consultations in Beijing regarding the Nexperia issue on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which the Dutch side offered to suspend the administrative order issued under the "Availability of Goods Act," according to the ministry.