The lion dance is a roaring success

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao united team wins top prize in southern lion dance competition held during the 15th National Games on Nov 11. WANG PENG/XINHUA

When a hundred lion dancers rose across the stage at the opening ceremony of China's 15th National Games, the scene drew thunderous applause at home and abroad.

The southern lion dance, often called the "waking lion" in Cantonese, carries the meaning of vitality and self-improvement. Historically linked to China's awakening in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), it has since evolved into a symbol of resilience and renewal.

"The moment the lion opens its eyes is the most powerful part of the dance. It represents spirit and determination," says Huang Qintian, vice-chairman of the Chinese Dragon and Lion Dance Sports Association.

Deeply rooted in southern China, this centuries-old folk art made its debut at the National Games this year as a mass performance event.

In the lion dance held in Foshan, Guangdong province, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao united team, with more than 20 members including two from Hong Kong and two from Macao, drew wide attention.

Coach Liang Guangzhuo reveals that to highlight the regional features of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the team designed a special color scheme, with orange-red symbolizing Guangdong's kapok tree, purple-red representing Hong Kong's orchid tree, and green signifying Macao's lotus flower.

"We often see lion dance performances in daily life, but the lion dance events at the National Games are far more spectacular," says He Jieyan from Shunde, Foshan. She adds that seeing a local folk sport perform at the National Games fills Foshan people with pride.

While the lion dance's vitality is now being showcased on a national stage, it has long been one of the most popular grassroots activities. In Guangdong, the lion dance is not just reserved for grand celebrations, but forms part of everyday life. From store openings and festivals to neighborhood gatherings, the rhythmic drumbeats and the sight of a "waking lion" are deeply familiar to residents.

The lion dance has also traveled far beyond China's borders. In cities with large overseas Chinese communities, it remains a cherished symbol of cultural identity.

In Brazil, many Chinese residents watched the National Games' opening ceremony online and said the lion dance performance felt especially familiar and moving. Local teams now include many Brazilian performers, who are increasingly drawn to the art form and the cultural stories behind it.

"The opening ceremony was grand and spectacular. The appearance of the lion dance felt particularly familiar and heartwarming. Many Chinese here were deeply moved after watching it," says Chen Xiangguang, a member of the Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Brazil.

Across Guangdong, younger generations are embracing the tradition. Schools are incorporating lion dance footwork and drum rhythms into daily lessons, while young artisans revive the craft of making lion heads and weave lion imagery into modern creative forms.

Zhu Liangwei, a Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) craftsman, set up his own dragon and lion dance team and opened a lion dance-themed coffee shop with his teammates.

"Making lion heads is a craft passed down through generations in my family, and I want to carry this precious cultural heritage forward," Zhu says.