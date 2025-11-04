China's high-quality growth set to spark global investor interest: UK economist

chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2025-11-04 10:41
International investors' interest in China is likely to "grow over the next decade or two" as the country moves from being a fast follower to a global leader in technology, said Howard Davies, chair of the International Advisory Council of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and former chairman of the Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with China Perspective on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 in Beijing, he highlighted that the transition would attract more global capital if the government continues to promote high-quality development — nurturing tech-strong enterprises and helping build Chinese brands overseas.

Reporter: Zhou Lanxu

Video: Song Yi, Sun Chi

