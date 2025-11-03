Dressed for honor: Celebrating Ming Dynasty's top scholar

Updated: 2025-11-03 09:47
Share
Share - WeChat

In the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), scholarly achievement and ceremonial dress were intertwined. In this episode of Into Chinese Art, Professor Jiang Yuqiu of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology guides Belarusian host Kate through the grandeur of the Wanli-era Enrong Banquet, a stately celebration for the nation's top scholar.

The honored graduate wore a blue silk robe, dyed with indigo, his head was adorned with peony blossoms--exquisite creations of the masterful art of velvet flower crafting. This floral ceremony was more than a ritual; it was a distinctive Chinese rite of passage, expressing the elders' hopes for the scholar's future - a Ming Dynasty graduation in its most elegant form.

Watch the video to find out more.

Into Chinese Art is an immersive cultural interview series produced by China Daily Culture Channel, where international hosts engage with art experts through interactive discussions, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Chinese art and aesthetics. The third season of Into Chinese Art focuses on ancient Chinese fashion.

Photo

Reuniting in Wuzhen to discuss the future of a shared cyberspace

China showcases AI innovation at key expo

Charting a new chapter

Guangxi emerges as regional hub for AI growth

President Xi's visit to the ROK

First-ever cross-boundary torch relay held for National Games

Related Stories

Top
BACK TO THE TOP
English
中文
Copyright 1995 - . All rights reserved. The content (including but not limited to text, photo, multimedia information, etc) published in this site belongs to China Daily Information Co (CDIC). Without written authorization from CDIC, such content shall not be republished or used in any form. Note: Browsers with 1024*768 or higher resolution are suggested for this site.
License for publishing multimedia online 0108263

Registration Number: 130349
About China Daily
Advertise on Site
Contact Us
Job Offer
Expat Employment
FOLLOW US