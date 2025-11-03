Dressed for honor: Celebrating Ming Dynasty's top scholar

In the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), scholarly achievement and ceremonial dress were intertwined. In this episode of Into Chinese Art, Professor Jiang Yuqiu of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology guides Belarusian host Kate through the grandeur of the Wanli-era Enrong Banquet, a stately celebration for the nation's top scholar.

The honored graduate wore a blue silk robe, dyed with indigo, his head was adorned with peony blossoms--exquisite creations of the masterful art of velvet flower crafting. This floral ceremony was more than a ritual; it was a distinctive Chinese rite of passage, expressing the elders' hopes for the scholar's future - a Ming Dynasty graduation in its most elegant form.

Watch the video to find out more.

Into Chinese Art is an immersive cultural interview series produced by China Daily Culture Channel, where international hosts engage with art experts through interactive discussions, offering audiences a deeper understanding of Chinese art and aesthetics. The third season of Into Chinese Art focuses on ancient Chinese fashion.