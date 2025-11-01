CIIE to showcase high-tech healthcare

The eighth edition of the China International Import Expo, scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, continues to be regarded by global healthcare companies as a vital platform for showcasing technology-driven innovations and expanding local partnerships.

Many companies have cited the platform's powerful spillover effects, which connect various stakeholders and resources and expedite the conversion of exhibits into commodities, as a reason for their continuous participation in the CIIE.

Switzerland-based Novartis will showcase cutting-edge advances in its five key technology platforms: radioligand therapy, also known as RLT, xRNA, gene and cell therapy, biotherapeutics, and chemistry at the CIIE, the world's first national-level expo themed around imports.

The company dedicates a section at its booth for products winning the prestigious Prix Galien Award, featuring state-of-the-art innovations like RLT, which can be selectively targeted to bind to corresponding diseased tissues, using radiation energy to kill tumors.

In this exhibition area, visitors can use advanced devices to embark on a virtual trip into the microscopic world, experiencing firsthand a journey of such innovative drugs within the human body.

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim will present a range of innovations that directly address China's evolving health needs amid an aging population. Key exhibits include products receiving accelerated approvals in China over the past six months, such as Hernexeos, the world's first and only approved oral HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of certain types of non-small cell lung cancer.

"Boehringer Ingelheim is a witness, participant, and beneficiary of China's high-level openness. Leveraging CIIE's powerful spillover effects and influence, we aim to accelerate open innovation, advance the 'Healthy China' endeavor, and ultimately realize the innovative upgrade of 'in China, for China, benefiting the world,'" said Mohammed Tawil, CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim Greater China.

Fosun Pharma will, for the first time, showcase its full range of surgical robot products at the CIIE. These include the singleport robotic surgical system designed for precision in compact spaces, including extraperitoneal or natural orifice approaches, and a robotic platform that brings breakthrough technology for lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

These are among the most widely used minimally invasive surgical robots globally, said the company.

At the booth of EssilorLuxottica, a global provider of eye care and eyewear, the Stellest smart glasses, equipped with Stellest 2.0 version lenses with novel technology designed to provide twice the power and higher efficacy for slowing myopia progression in children and adolescents, will make their global debut.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of EssilorLuxottica in China and the eighth consecutive year of its participation in the CIIE," said Kok Leong Lim, head of professional solutions at EssilorLuxottica Greater China. "The Stellest lens is deservedly a 'CIIE baby,' which made its global debut at the 2020 expo, and has expanded to international markets based on its success in China, helping millions of children worldwide to slow myopia progression. The product obtained market authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration in September," he said.

