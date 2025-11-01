Shantou town marks Chongyang Festival with panache

Chendian, a town in Shantou city in South China’s Guangdong province, hosted a grand celebration to mark Chongyang Festival from Oct 27 to 29.

Chongyang Festival, also known as Senior's Day or Double-Ninth Festival, falls on the ninth day of the ninth month on the traditional Chinese calendar.

Traditionally a time to honor elders and worship gods for good fortune, the celebration in Chendian highlighted the spirited performance of Yingge (or Hero’s Song) by local youths and a colorful parade featuring girls carrying embroidered banners bearing auspicious patterns and blessings.

Combining elements of drama, dance and martial arts, Yingge is a type of folk dance unique to the Chaoshan region in eastern Guangdong, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). It was recognized in 2006 among the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage.