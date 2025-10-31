Dewu rides wave of Chinese consumption

Delegates chat in the exhibition area of Dewu during the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 8, 2023. CHINA DAILY

Shanghai-based Dewu, a leading e-commerce platform, is ramping up its international expansion under the Silk Road e-commerce initiative, strengthening its role as a bridge between global brands and Chinese consumers.

Founded in 2015, Dewu has set up the "authentication before delivery "model and built the world's leading AI-powered inspection and authentication base, said the company.

The platform has since evolved into one of the country's largest online trend culture communities and a key player in cross-border retail. According to data from the General Administration of Customs, Dewu ranked fourth nationwide among cross-border import e-commerce platforms in 2024.

Benefiting from Shanghai's Silk Road e-commerce pilot zone established in October 2023, Dewu is accelerating efforts to bring premium international products to China. The company now sources from more than 10 Silk Road partner countries and regions — including Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Argentina, Austria, Singapore, Chile, and Brazil — offering local bestsellers such as handbags, perfume and wine.

Through the initiative, the company has gained greater access to policy support in areas such as Customs facilitation, cross-border cooperation, and trade promotion — allowing it to scale up its import operations and provide technical services for partner brands, from logistics and authentication to marketing and customer engagement.

To address consumer concerns about authenticity, the company has extended its verification model to overseas warehouses. Every product bound for China undergoes stringent inspection by Dewu's overseas authentication teams and AI systems before shipment. Only goods confirmed as authentic and new are approved for delivery.

The company has built localized authentication capabilities across multiple international hubs, and has invested heavily in a nationally certified, scientific-grade authentication laboratory equipped with high-precision instruments — setting new benchmarks for product verification in global e-commerce.

Previously, merchants from Belt and Road partner countries such as Italy faced complex import logistics, often routing products through Hong Kong before reaching mainland buyers. To streamline the process, Dewu has established overseas warehouses and end-to-end service solutions that handle Customs, logistics, authentication, and after-sales support.

The platform's one-stop model eliminates the need for merchants to manage store setup, product listings or translations, allowing them to focus on products and pricing strategies. Its global application programming interface integration and automated pricing tools further simplify inventory management and pricing for cross-border sellers.

The company's model blends social media engagement with commerce. Products from partner countries and regions are showcased through community posts, short videos and livestreams, where user-generated content drives demand and shares. With over 500 million young users, Dewu has become a crucial channel for Silk Road e-commerce brands seeking exposure to Generation Z and millennial shoppers in the country.

During the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, Dewu launched a "Silk Road E-commerce Chinese New Year" campaign, featuring over one million products across categories such as fashion, jewelry and household goods. Products from Italy, Australia and the United Arab Emirates ranked among the top sellers during the festival campaign.

In 2024, 10 of Dewu's 13 overseas brands with annual gross merchandise value above 100 million yuan ($14.08 million) were Italian, with total imports exceeding 3 billion yuan. Luxury fashion brand Miu Miu recorded a year-on-year growth rate above 300 percent.

Another example, Golden Goose joined Dewu in late 2023, releasing its super-star gift set exclusively on the platform five days before its global launch, driving a 37 percent surge in daily subscriptions and a 15 percent increase in brand searches.

Beyond sales, Dewu is helping international brands strengthen their cultural relevance among Chinese youth. When The North Face and Gucci launched their collaboration on Dewu, the campaign extended beyond product promotion — sparking discussions about outdoor exploration and fashion culture within Dewu's trend community.

By connecting global craftsmanship with Chinese cultural resonance, Dewu aims to redefine what "Silk Road E-commerce" means in the digital era — not just the movement of goods, but the exchange of stories, styles, and shared values across borders.